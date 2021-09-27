Latto Gives Pretty Girl Vibes In PrettyLittleThing’s Fall Collection

Style & Fashion
Pretty Little Thing teams up with Latto for fall fashion drip.  The Atlanta-bred rapper and the popular retailer is yet again collaborating on a new collection for the new season.  The latest collection features sexy dresses, psychedelic colors, mesh materials, mini skirts, and cut outs which is a creative continuation of the summer collection.

Pretty Little Thing announced this highly-anticipated collaboration via Instagram.  Pretty Little Thing captioned the video with, “🔥Get READY🔥Take your new season look to a whole new level.”  Fans were swooning over the ensembles in the comments, and ready to spend coins on their Latto X Pretty Little Thing garments.

If you’re not quite ready for your “hot girl summer” attire to be pushed to the back of your closet, this collection is for you.  The collection is full of revealing sets, corsets, bra tops, and hip-hugging pants.  Each piece is versatile and can be worn with other styles such as high-waist jeans, biker shorts, joggers, or leggings to name a few items.

The collection is a mirror of Latto’s “in your face” fierce attitude.  It represents the young woman who is on the move who loves a good party and is not afraid to show a little skin.

Of course the promotion pictures and video were absolutely hot because Teyana Taylor was the mastermind behind the scenes.  The artist, entrepreneur, and model, who knows a thing or two when it comes to expressing fashion in an artistic way, worked as the Creative Director for this collaboration.  She posted the video of the Latto X Pretty Little Thing shoot on her Instagram feed showcasing her work, and of course she received a plethora of accolades.

Check out the Latto X Pretty Little Thing New collection now.

