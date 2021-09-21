The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers destroyed the Detroit Lions in a 35-17 Monday Night Football win, but the night didn’t end without some loss.

Four of the Packers touchdowns were scored by running back Aaron Jones, and with all the contact he saw in the endzone, he believes that was when a pendant he wears –that contains his father’s ashes– was lost. Despite losing the very meaningful piece of jewelry, Jones believes that misplacing the chain in the endzone during a winning drive is the best place.

“If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would have wanted me to lose it,” the 26-year-old running back said. “I know he’s smiling.”

Jones actually dedicated this game to his late father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away from COVID-19 complications in April at 56 years old.

It turns out Jones’ inkling that the football-shaped pendant was lost in the endzone was true because one of the team’s trainers found it later that night.

“[He] found it, so we’re perfect,” Jones told The Steve Czaban Show on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee. “Thank you to him. He was out there until 1:45 [a.m. CT]. It shows how much they care about us.”

Jones always made a point to find his father in the stands before the game, and while circumstances have changed, he did have 15 family members supporting him Monday night. The party included Jones’ mother and his brother, Alvin Jr., who’s a linebacker and spent a short time with the Packers during this offseason when trying out.

Green Bay Packer Aaron Jones Recovers Pendant Containing Dad’s Ashes After Losing It During Touchdown Run was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: