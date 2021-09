The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

DreamDoll looked to have run into some trouble during her time in St.Louis. The New York rapper hopped on Instagram Live to show the end results of her car completely ran through by a robber. Doll was extremely frustrated that she was robbed. The Ah Ah Ah rapper also stated that the thief that stole her possessions was allegedly killed.

DreamDoll says she will never allow herself to get booked in St.Louis again. No further details have been brought to the public, more news to come as the story develops.

RELATED:DreamDoll Reflects On Nabbing A Lil Kim Collab At Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: DreamDoll Wants No Parts Of The “Doll” Beef [VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Dream Doll Fires Back At Tory Lanez, Juelz Santana Surrender Date Delayed & More

DreamDoll Reveals On IG Live Thief Who Attempted To Rob Her In St. Louis Was Killed was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: