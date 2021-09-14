News
HomeNews

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For Its 2021 Business And Civic Hall Of Fame

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

A great honor for Ms. Cathy L. Hughes. The Baltimore Sun has inducted her into its 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They highlighted her humble beginnings in Omaha, Nebraska as a teenaged saleswoman selling advertising copy at 10 cents a word for the Omaha Star, a Black-owned newspaper. Now, Ms. Hughes is the proud owner of Urban One, the parent company of WOLB, among other stations which reach 80% of Black America.

“Cathy Hughes’ leadership in entertainment is unparalleled and has served as a model for many who have come behind her in the industries she represents,” said Nsenga Burton, senior lecturer in film and media management at Emory University to the Baltimore Sun. “In a world where the term visionary is tossed around loosely, Cathy Hughes is in fact a visionary who helped change the media landscape and made room for women and African Americans as owners where there was previously little to none. She has a legacy that will continue to inform, entertain, influence and uplift well into the future.”

You can read the full Baltimore Sun piece by clicking here.

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For Its 2021 Business And Civic Hall Of Fame  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 13]
Nicki Minaj at the Diesel Store
68 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 2

Giveon Announces ‘Timeless Tour’

 27 mins ago
09.14.21
10 items

Balls Of Fire: CDC Debunks STDs & COVID-19…

 3 hours ago
09.14.21

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Plans To Sue Local…

 17 hours ago
09.14.21
15 items

Nicki Minaj Goes On Tweet Spree About COVID-19…

 17 hours ago
09.14.21

Jay-Z Reportedly On Shortlist Of Potential Buyers For…

 19 hours ago
09.14.21

Conor McGregor Calls Machine Gun Kelly A “Vanilla…

 21 hours ago
09.13.21
Wireless Festival 2021

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Makes Billboard Hot 100…

 22 hours ago
09.13.21

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In…

 1 day ago
09.13.21
10 items2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

2021 VMAs Performances + Winners

 1 day ago
09.13.21

Saweetie And Lori Harvey Link Up At An…

 2 days ago
09.13.21
Photos
Close