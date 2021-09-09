H-Town
Mayor Sylvester Turner On Houston Pays It Forward Drive To Help Louisiana After Hurricane Ida [AUDIO]

After the damage Hurricane Ida left on the state of Louisiana last month, the city of Houston began giving back to its neighboring state with a goods drive entitled “Houston Pays It Forward” on Thursday (September 9). The drive started at the 500 block of McKinney at City Hall in downtown Houston and will see Houstonians from all walks of life drop off items and non-perishable goods to travel directly to Louisiana to assist residents affected by the hurricane.

RELATED: How Houstonians Can Help Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida

In an interview with Majic 102.1’s Uncle Funky Larry Jones and Ali Siddiq on Wednesday (September 8), Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed those who can’t physically make the donations drive can assist by donating to the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

“I just want to encourage people to remember the people who are going without so much in Louisiana,” Turner said. “They’ve been through a lot and they mean a great deal.”

The Pay It Forward event is a drive-thru event so individuals could donate water, dry goods, pet food, cleaning supplies and more. The items will be placed into 18 wheelers and driven to Louisiana for drop-offs on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11.

Listen to Mayor Turner’s conversation with Majic 102.1 below.

