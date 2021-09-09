Mayor Sylvester Turner On Houston Pays It Forward Drive To Help Louisiana After Hurricane Ida [AUDIO]

After the damage Hurricane Ida left on the state of Louisiana last month, the city of Houston began giving back to its neighboring state with a goods drive entitled “Houston Pays It Forward” on Thursday (September 9). The drive started at the 500 block of McKinney at City Hall in downtown Houston and will see Houstonians from all walks of life drop off items and non-perishable goods to travel directly to Louisiana to assist residents affected by the hurricane.
In an interview with Majic 102.1’s Uncle Funky Larry Jones and Ali Siddiq on Wednesday (September 8), Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed those who can’t physically make the donations drive can assist by donating to the Greater New Orleans Foundation.
“I just want to encourage people to remember the people who are going without so much in Louisiana,” Turner said. “They’ve been through a lot and they mean a great deal.”
The Pay It Forward event is a drive-thru event so individuals could donate water, dry goods, pet food, cleaning supplies and more. The items will be placed into 18 wheelers and driven to Louisiana for drop-offs on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11.
Listen to Mayor Turner’s conversation with Majic 102.1 below.
Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Batter Philadelphia & New York, Caused Widespread Flooding
1.
1 of 20
Guess he’s making the best out of a terrible situation 😩😩💀💀 #Ida #IdaAftermath #glasshalffull pic.twitter.com/xirma6RaCr— Kiandra M💋 (@This_Is_Kiy) September 2, 2021
2.
2 of 20
My poor little civic is floating in there somewhere 🥺 #IdaAftermath #Queens #ida #idanyc pic.twitter.com/0eAcX36h9a— KeLLyBeaNz (@KellyBeanzx3) September 2, 2021
3.
3 of 20
🇺🇸🗽Only 8mn passed between the beginning and the end of this short video showing the devastation of #NYCFlooding #IdaAftermath causing the death of at least 8 people in the NY tri-states area. pic.twitter.com/fvOrIlWKJK— E. David Benaym (@benaym) September 2, 2021
4.
4 of 20
5 months into Jersey City and it floods worse than Hoboken. 😬😑 #jerseycity #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/MqleogGF8d— Deanna Cataldi (@deanna_cataldi) September 2, 2021
5.
5 of 20
Well I USED to have a car 😞 #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/AVakdCpi66— KeLLyBeaNz (@KellyBeanzx3) September 2, 2021
6.
6 of 20
CARS UNDERWATER: #Manayunk A number of cars in a parking lot are submerged in the rising flood waters.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 2, 2021
One car that I can see has been flipped over@6abc #PaWx #Ida #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/Tgf8EImJ0J
7.
7 of 20
These are videos compiled of some of the tornadoes 🌪 that occurred last night in NJ and PA. The damage is devastating. Ugh. #Ida #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/CnRUcI8h0e— Tracy Albright (@tracykate24) September 2, 2021
8.
8 of 20
NEW YORK flooding: Cars have started to float down the street in Queens, NY as heavy rain & flood warnings continue across the northeast due to remnants of Ida. #newyork #ida #newyorkflooding #ida #IdaAftermath @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/j72pO0Xl6c— Claire Anderson (@ClaireKIRO7) September 2, 2021
9.
9 of 20
Commuting on I-95 last night in New York . Should have brought my life jacket and a whistle to scare sharks away. #IdaAftermath #idanyc pic.twitter.com/zhUWAgXMGD— Aleksandr Yampolskiy (@ayampolskiy) September 2, 2021
10.
10 of 20
#IdaAftermath in Philly… pic.twitter.com/e83dnBMxoh— lex o’skeleton (@lex0skeleton) September 2, 2021
11.
11 of 20
#IdaAftermath #IdaRecovery #Ida the morning after Ida— ✌️It's Hammertime✌️ (@HammertimeAgain) September 2, 2021
yikes 😳 my house is ok thankfully. This is just down the street from my house. Terrible flooding. 🌧⛈ pic.twitter.com/NGvlQ71Y1s
12.
12 of 20
I am safe & sound but I know many others who weren’t so lucky with yesterday’s flash floods/tornados in NYC + Jersey.— Shibani🧢 (@shibzani) September 2, 2021
RIP to those that lost their lives 🙏🏻 #flooding #Idanj #IdaAftermath
Pics from a neighboring town in NJ pic.twitter.com/KlZpG96O9O
13.
13 of 20
Holy fuck that is crazy ... And this happened over like 20 minutes! #FlashFlood #NYC #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/uFObAmmH5W— Chaitanya (@chaits89) September 2, 2021
14.
14 of 20
I just keep telling myself that since I’m the main character, of course my room flooded. But it’s gonna be uphill from here #IdaAftermath #nyc pic.twitter.com/H2zDyjKZ1I— Gabriela (@gabrielaangl) September 2, 2021
15.
15 of 20
Incredible flooding images at Baker Park in Frederick, MD. #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/bfmLPuuT07— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) September 1, 2021
16.
16 of 20
Absolutely unbelievable what’s going on in NYC. #IdaAftermath— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) September 2, 2021
17.
17 of 20
There are only two options this morning: go downstairs and cry or remain upstairs in ignorant bliss.— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 2, 2021
I choose ignorance. This is not a statement about climate change and the need for immediate action, only about my basement and mood. #IdaAftermath https://t.co/rFtGnDYvbi
18.
18 of 20
#hurricanida #Ida #IdaAftermath #IdaFlood #BergenCounty #NewJerseyflooding #NewJersey— ✌️It's Hammertime✌️ (@HammertimeAgain) September 2, 2021
The next block over from mine. The river has not crested yet and this will get worse before it gets better. I feel so sorry for these folks. 🌧⛈🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/V2UZOqWSQS
19.
19 of 20
Schuylkill at 15.8 feet. Could smell the sewage in the water. #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/fWDdQkJ2Uw— pink globe emoji (@lyndon_bae_j) September 2, 2021
20.
20 of 20
The destruction is unbelievable in this Annapolis community of Edgewater. #tornado #AnnapolisTornado @suepalkafox5dc @capitalweather @WeatherNation #Ida #IdaAftermath @LokayFOX5 @DJIGlobal pic.twitter.com/jHJm0jCSJv— Solomon Tucker (@babesandballers) September 2, 2021
Mayor Sylvester Turner On Houston Pays It Forward Drive To Help Louisiana After Hurricane Ida [AUDIO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com