The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 32 “Getting Undressed with Bow Wow”

We have special guest Bow Wow who gets completely undressed with us. We’ll get into his love life, the infamous Verzuz, and how he deals with the internet trolls. Plus, Bow Wow gives us the deets on what he has coming up in music and television. You won’t want to miss this as he chimes in on our topics of the day and gives us his perspective.

