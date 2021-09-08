The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After missing it’s debut on what was supposed to be Keanu Day, The Matrix: Resurrections has finally released a trailer that ultimately leaves us with more questions than answers.

Featuring a gang of Matrix codes that we’ve become accustomed to and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman) as the new Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne somewhere tight as hell), the trailer doesn’t offer much outside of voiceovers cryptically saying things like “This is the moment… for you to show us what is real… right now, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.” Is Candyman talking to Neo (Keanu Reeves) in this moment? Last time we saw Neo, the machines were taking his lifeless body to whereabouts unknown. Maybe they stuck his conscious back in the Matrix and now the new resistance are trying to reawaken him.

Has the peace treaty between the machines and humans been broken? Is this the reboot that was spoken of in the previous film? Is Neo aware of his superhero past? We have no idea and we only get to see Neo for a few seconds and he goes full John Wick with a fighting pose. So yeah, we hype.

To accompany the trailer, Warner Bros. has also unveiled an interactive website dubbed Whatisthematrix.com which allows fans to access more than 180,000 teaser videos. Of course what you see depends on whether you click on the blue pill or red pill. Pretty cool stuff.

Check out the teaser trailer to The Matrix: Resurrections below and let us know if you’ll be running to theaters come December 22 when it releases.

Neo Back: Peep The Teaser Trailer for 'The Matrix: Resurrections' was originally published on hiphopwired.com

