Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye West Albums [Video]

Love sends his love.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The culture’s most pettiest Rap war rages on but Diddy is making sure we still celebrate the artistry. He recently gave flowers to Drake and Kanye West for their recent album offerings.

As spotted on Hype Beast the mogul recently took time out of his day to congratulate both performers on their album releases. “I just want to say that you guys are true kings of creativity” he said. “Both of you guys are so special and necessary. Thank y’all for the inspiration! I want to make sure that what Hip-Hop knows is the reach and the power that we have. I really wanna take my hat off to both of these brothers for sharing their truth.”

But when it was time to pick which he felt was the better project he took a diplomatic stance. “Love decrees that they both win, that we win, and artists should keep pushing it to the limit to be the best. Not against another man, [not] just that because there is competition, but the best within yourself,” he explained. “I think that’s why we’re witnessing two greats and enjoying them. I’m having a ball and the music sounds beautiful.”

While he claims he didn’t have a horse in the Donda and Certified Lover Boy race, Kanye’s “Pure Souls” can be heard playing in the background as he talks into the camera. Most recently Combs announced he is launching a new R&B record label. “I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture,” he told Vanity Fair. “I’m going to make sure that—we own R&B.”

You can watch him praise Drizzy and Yeezy below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye West Albums [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items

Who’s Cutting Onions?: ‘Blue’s Clues’ OG Steve Burns…

 5 hours ago
09.08.21
5 itemsDrake Certified Lover Boy Artwork

All The Houston References On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover…

 6 hours ago
09.08.21

Michael K. Williams Death Being Investigated As Overdose,…

 6 hours ago
09.08.21
10 items

Diddy Caught Kissing Joie Chavis – Did He…

 6 hours ago
09.08.21

Neo Back: Peep The Teaser Trailer for ‘The…

 6 hours ago
09.08.21

Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of…

 8 hours ago
09.08.21

Rotimi & His Fiancée Reveal They’re Expecting A…

 10 hours ago
09.08.21

T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line…

 21 hours ago
09.08.21

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye…

 1 day ago
09.08.21

Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of…

 1 day ago
09.07.21
Photos
Close