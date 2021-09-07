The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It has unfortunately been reported that comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others have passed away due to drug overdoses.

According to TMZ, Johnson along with Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli) and Natalie Williamson passed away after taking cocaine that was laced with fentanyl over the weekend. Another person who also overdosed was Kate Quiqley, who is expected to survive the tragic incident.

“In any case, we’re told cops were summoned a little after midnight, and when they arrived … they found 4 people who appeared to be either deceased or close to it. Our sources say Johnson and 2 others were pronounced dead on the scene … while Quigley was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Unclear how she’s doing now — we’ve tried reaching out to her team for comment, but have come up short on contacts for the woman.”

Though the LAPD homicide unit was notified about the incident, there’s no word on whether or not they’ll be getting involved in the investigation, but if they do it’s gonna lead to some arrests at some point. “Still, it could spell trouble … and possibly mean Uncle Sam gets involved, a la Mac Miller — whose death spurred federal charges after an investigation … with indictments for the alleged dealers.” Fuquan was only 43-years-old while Enrico and Natalie were 48 and 33, respectively.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson & Two Others Die of Fentanyl Overdoses was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: