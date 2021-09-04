Entertainment News
Andre 3000 Explains Why “Life Of The Party” Didn’t Make ‘Donda’ Album

3 Stacks has spoken.

AMC TCA - Panels

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Drake dipped into his petty bag and “leaked” a Kanye West song called “Life of the Party” that features a standout lyricism from Andre 3000. Speculation about why the song wasn’t on Donda and debate over the bars aimed at Drake on Ye’s verse soon started running rampant, but 3 Stacks himself has shed some light on what went down.

While on Andre 3000’s verse is deeply personal as he raps about the passing of both of his parents, Yeezy’s has some introspection but what most people are talking about are its shots at Drake and his once again doubling down on his Team MAGA affiliations.

But 3 Stacks issued a statement to Rolling Stone explaining where his head was at when he created his verse.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom,” Andre 3000 told RS. “It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

Nevertheless, the verse is out there, and the resounding consensus is that it only cements Andre’s status as a GOAT rapper.

The OutKast rapper also mentioned he was down to work with people who “inspire” him like Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Tyler, The Creator and Jay-Z. Sounds great to us.

So does this mean the Donda Deluxe edition is going to be like 3 hours?

 

 

 

Andre 3000 Explains Why “Life Of The Party” Didn’t Make ‘Donda’ Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

