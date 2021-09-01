Twitter Roasts Ben Simmons After He Tells 76ers He Wants Out Of Philadelphia

After getting bounced from the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers had to face another disappointing early exit, and all fingers pointed to 6’10” point guard Ben Simmons.
Coach Doc Rivers waffled on whether Simmons was fit to play for a championship contender anymore, and 4x All-Star center Joel Embiid coyly labeled Simmons’ timidity as to why the No. 4 seeded Atlanta Hawks defeated the Sixers in a 7-game series.
So according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons has informed team management he is over Philadelphia, does not plan to show up for training camp, and wants out.
Simmons’ shooting woes are not new, but it appeared the 2018 Rookie of the Year actually regressed when the team needed him the most. The Sixers reportedly shopped around to find if there were any suitors for him, but Simmons’ latest disappearing act made other teams uneager to trade.
At one point, the Golden State Warriors were open to discussions for the guard during the offseason, but the package proposed by Philly was so laughable that it turned Simmons into a lame duck and made his trade value worse.
Therefore, it seemed the Sixers would be stuck with Simmons and have to work out some kind of a truce before the start of the 2021-2022 season. However, Simmons allegedly stopped answering phone calls from the team (a claim his circle refutes) and hinted he will do whatever it takes to get away from “The City of Brotherly Love.”
The point guard is allegedly pushing for a move westward to any California team that is not the Sacramento Kings, to the extent that he purchased a $17.5 million Los Angeles mansion in June per Dirt.com. Furthermore, Simmons’ list of paramours suggest he has a taste for socialite living, and some of the names to which he’s been linked include Brittany Renner, Tinashe, and Kendall Jenner.
Joel “Troel” Embiid’s Twitter feed has recently been full of references to Simmons’ impending farewell as well, although not directly how most would think. The Cameroonian big man asked followers if they’d heard of any deals regarding popular soccer team Real Madrid. However, it’s the timing and wording of the tweet that has fans wondering if this was a subliminal shot taken by Embiid. Trades don’t really happen in soccer, and the center made the post on the same day as news of Simmons’ request.
Look at some of the fans’ replies to see if they heard about the news of any trades, too.
Twitter Reacts To Ben Simmons Wanting Out Of Philly
all i ask is Ben Simmons posts another empty gym workout video in the next couple of hours. preferably one with some jumpers and a 🔥😤 in the caption.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 31, 2021
If you ever feel useless, remember that Ben Simmons wears a shooting sleeve pic.twitter.com/xl5lOZw6z6— Hoops™ (@HoopMixOnly) August 31, 2021
Joel Embiid when he heard Ben Simmons demanded a trade out of Philly: pic.twitter.com/T8dWq79Vgj— Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) August 31, 2021
Let the record show that Carson Wentz and Ben Simmons both quit on teams that went out of their way to cater to them.— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 31, 2021
Training Camp The Playoffs— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 31, 2021
🤝
Ben Simmons
not showing up https://t.co/4KskoZSopw
Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/Y8ucnPNWzE— Mirann Lolani Tsumura (@MirannLolani) August 31, 2021
Ben Simmons alongside Steph & Klay next season: pic.twitter.com/oEoju9KtjK— Guru (@DrGuru_) August 31, 2021
Jayson Werth: No former Philly athlete wil ever be booed like I was booed.— Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) August 31, 2021
Ben Simmons: Hold my beer (and this ball I refuse to dunk.)
Ben Simmons playing the victim? This Ben Simmons??? pic.twitter.com/ItnsA0Trza— Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) August 31, 2021
29 NBA teams: We don't want Ben Simmons— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 28, 2021
The Timberwolves: pic.twitter.com/Dy6f0xam66
Ben Simmons forcing his way out of Philly and lowering his trade value?— 💸 (@OGxJEEZY) August 31, 2021
pic.twitter.com/JDdb50NJJV
If you’ve defended Ben Simmons to your coworkers at the copier in the past 4 years you may be entitled to financial compensation— Paula Dingers (@captainscoon) August 31, 2021
The 76ers response to Ben Simmons wanting to leave: pic.twitter.com/A62AZ9SxHg— Ty (@PFCCaldwell) August 31, 2021
did it hurt? when you defended ben simmons?— rochelle (not sash) ✨ (@kase_inpoint) August 31, 2021
Lemme translate this tweet for y'all pic.twitter.com/U9eKqmYx6l— The Fly Route Podcast (@TheFlyRoutePod) August 31, 2021
