Sports
HomeSports

Bidding On A Pair Of Michael Jordan’s “Regularly” Worn Underwear Will Cost You At Least $500

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Basketball star Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bull

Source: BRIAN BAHR / Getty

If you ever wanted to get super close to Michael Jordan and own some intimate memorabilia, now’s the time.

Spotting a coveted pair of MJ-worn sneakers or jerseys on auction sites is always a great find but never too rare, but a pair of his boxers? That, we’ve never heard of. That’s right– according to Lelands auctioneers, a pair of “regularly” worn underpants that show signs of “heavy use” are up for grabs.

The grey mesh pair of boxers feature a Jordan brand logo atop the black banded waist and a Jumpman on the bottom left thigh. Stitched on the inside is Jordan’s name along with the name “Wozniak” who was one of the Bulls’ security guards that he was close with and often seen in The Last Dance documentary.

“Unusual item shows definite use as this pair of underwear/compression shorts was worn by Michael Jordan with some loose threads evident at the seams,” reads the lot’s description. “About as close to greatness as one can get, this is just one of the many items in this auction that were given to Wozniak from MJ himself.”

Wozniak was part of Jordan’s inner circle so the gifts he received were more than just boxers; also up for auction includes cashmere peacoats, suits, ties, Ferragamo belts, gym bags, and three limited edition Upper Deck collector’s cards.

Lelands Auction Michael Jordan's Underwear

Source: Lelands / Lelands

Wozniak gambling with Jordan in the locker room went viral when the documentary aired last year, and the former bodyguard spoke to Complex in 2016 about how he got such a coveted job and grew to know the entire family.

“We would receive Michael’s schedule and see what our officer schedules looked like, and we’d accompany him to various events. I traveled with Michael to every major city in the U.S., but I also went along with his family on vacations, to events, even all the way to Paris,” Wozniak said. “All over the world. A tremendous bond was formed, and we took it seriously. I have a special relationship with Michael that I share to this day.”

You can bid on the underwear –which are currently priced at $500– and other items from Wozniak’s collection here.

Wozniak passed in January 2020  at the age of 69 after battling colon cancer.

Bidding On A Pair Of Michael Jordan’s “Regularly” Worn Underwear Will Cost You At Least $500  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
New England Patriots v New York Giants

Patriots Cut Cam Newton, Says He’s ‘Good’ Following…

 1 hour ago
08.31.21
13 items

Trick Daddy Proudly Declares He Likes Getting Salad…

 3 hours ago
08.31.21

‘Manifest’ Fourth & Final Season Headed To Netflix…

 24 hours ago
08.30.21
15 items

London On Da Track Calls Cap On Summer…

 24 hours ago
08.30.21

Yes, That Really Is The Drake ‘Certified Lover…

 1 day ago
08.30.21

‘Candyman’ Becomes First Film Directed By A Black…

 1 day ago
08.30.21

Drake Fan Leaves Anti-Kanye Signs In Front of…

 1 day ago
08.30.21
Mercedes Morr

Houston Model Mercedes Morr Dead At Age 33

 1 day ago
08.30.21
10 items

Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley By Split Decision…

 1 day ago
08.30.21

Beyoncé Looked Like A Beautiful Barbie Doll At…

 2 days ago
08.29.21
Photos
Close