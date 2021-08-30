Entertainment News
Drake Fan Leaves Anti-Kanye Signs In Front of Ye’s Old Chicago Home

We wouldn't be surprised if Drake is behind this...

On Sunday (August 29), Kanye West’s highly anticipated album, Donda finally hit the streets and while it’s been a total love and hate affair with the album on social media, one Drake superfan decided to ride for the King of The North and give Yeezy a piece of his/her mind.

Taking to Kanye’s childhood home to send him a message, the aforementioned fan left a few signs on the steps of Yeezy’s old Chicago home including “44 45 BURN OUT” (the dart Drake threw at Kanye on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal”) and “CLB Coming Soon” (Certified Lover Boy is said to be dropping this Friday). The Drizzy ridah also had an middle-finger left over for social media influencer and Kanye supporter, Justin Laboy, with a sign that read “F*CK JUSTIN LABOY.” Well, that was straight to the point.

No word on whether this Drake supporter was from Chicago or actually made the trek from Toronto to Chicago just to pull this off, but we’re sure Kanye’s seen this and probably got a kick out of it. You know Drake somewhere laughing at this like someone just revealed his home address on the internet.

We just wonder if we’re going to get an actual Kanye West diss on CLB this coming Friday.

