Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara

The Box Houston Featured Video
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ciara has always been a stylish gal and now she’s one, two stepping into fashion lane with the launch of her new clothing line Lita By Ciara under The House of LR&C’s. Ciara made the announcement on social media, this morning, garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans and friends, who are equally excited about the venture.

“I am so proud to share my Women’s Brand -LITA by Ciara, LITA stands for Love Is The Answer!,” the Grammy Award winning singer captioned a promotional image wearing the “Amour Coat In Faux Fur” ($598) from the collection.

Other items from the collection include: joggers, skirts, dresses, pants, shoes and other high quality basics. The collection also features accessories like bucket hats, fur stole and cashmere gloves.

 

I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items,” said Ciara. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life. Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.”

The House of LR&C is co-founded by CEO Christine Day and Ciara’s supportive husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara

