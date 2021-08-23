Megan Thee Stallion Addresses The Haters While Twerking In Her “Tuned In Freestyle” Visual

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is sending out reminders to the haters that she got bars.

The Houston rapper decided to address her haters who feel all she can do is shake some ass with her new freestyle aptly titled “Tuned In,” clearly because they love watching her every single move.

In the roughly two-minute video, Thee Stallion spoke to the Hotties, “Secret Hotties,” and most specifically those who always have some negative to say about her from her home recording studio. “Talk about something y’all like, stop talking bout me,” she raps. “Since y’all hate a b**** so much/ The way broke b****** coming for me know it gotta be free.”

Megan wasn’t done there, “Damn, you hoes hate me/ Riding d*** so hard having babies,” she confidently rapped in her signature flow while shaking her moneymaker, making sure that the viewer’s senses were completely tantalized while watching and listening.

“Tuned In” follows Thee Stallion’s “Outta Town Freestyle” and keeps the same raw energy that fans have come to love and appreciate from her.

This summer, the “Thot Sh*t” crafter has been quite busy despite the Delta Variant raging through the country. She has ripped the stage at Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Miami, and has other performances lined up. Thee Stallion is also looking to add more trophies to her collection next month at MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Arena in Brooklyn after securing six nominations, giving her the second most after Justin Bieber.

The 26-year-old Hip-Hop star is up for Artist Of The Year, Best Hip-Hop for her Lil Baby collab ‘On Me (Remix) and for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop for “WAP” the song she teamed up with Cardi B on that they just celebrated the first anniversary for.

As the summer comes to an end, it is quite evident that Megan Thee Stallion will continue to keep applying pressure well into the fall and winter, and we are here for it.

You can watch Megan Thee Stallion’s “Tuned In” freestyle below.

