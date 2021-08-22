Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trina Looks Pretty In Pink In This All Bottega Veneta Look

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 12, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Trina has been looking absolutely stunning lately but her latest look takes the crown!

On Saturday, the rapper got super cute and pretty in all pink for her latest Instagram photoshoot that had all of us swooning. Wearing Bottega Veneta from head to toe, the rapper rocked a super cute one-shoulder, blush pink crop top and matching high-waisted shorts, a matching pink bag, matching pink slip-on heels, and matching pink sunnies. She wore her hair big, curled, and voluptuous, and looked just like a pin-up model straight from a magazine. She shared the look to her IG page and was sure to tag her glam squad (which included her wardrobe stylist, hairstylist, and makeup artist) in the photo’s caption.

The Love & Hip Hop Miami star also shared another pic in this look to her IG page, this time wearing the pink sunnies instead of holding them in her hand like the previous photo. “Bottega mami 🚀,” she captioned this flick, seemingly nodding to the fact that she’s rocking Bottega from head to toe.

Trina’s look was styled by stylist @styledbyjovon_. The pink Bottega Veneta bag she’s wearing retails for $2,800, while the pink crop-top set retails for $620 and the sunnies for $510. Like us, Trina’s fans and followers were definitely feeling this new look, with many of her celeb friends taking to the comments to sing her praises. “Gorgeous,” former Basketball Wives LA star Tami Roman wrote while Reginae Carter left a plethora of heart-eye emojis in the comment section. 

But this all-pink look wasn’t the only time the 46-year-old nailed a monochromatic look. Earlier this week, she shared this gorgeous photo of her in all-green as she posed for the cover of Hype Hair Magazine. “Thank you guys so much 💚💞 @hypehairmag,”  she wrote as the photo’s caption while tagging her entire glam squad.

 

 

We’re loving these looks on Trina!

Don’t miss… 

Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She Proved She Was The Baddest Chick

Black Twitter’s Twerking Its Heart Out To Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

Trina Looks Pretty In Pink In This All Bottega Veneta Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Trina Looks Pretty In Pink In This All…

 4 hours ago
08.22.21

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals…

 4 hours ago
08.22.21

Megan Thee Stallion Takes To IG To Ask…

 4 hours ago
08.22.21

Bow Wow Debuts A New Slicked Back Hairstyle;…

 5 hours ago
08.22.21
11 itemsGreen plastic crate isolated on white background

Milk Crate Challenge: Meet The New Viral Challenge…

 11 hours ago
08.22.21

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sues To Have His Name…

 12 hours ago
08.22.21
6 items

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No.…

 2 days ago
08.20.21
Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Announces Next Album Is His ‘Final’…

 2 days ago
08.20.21

Atlanta Rapper Germ Says He Saw Girlfriend Abducted…

 2 days ago
08.20.21

Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Says “No, No, No”…

 2 days ago
08.20.21
Photos
Close