WBA super lightweight champion Gervonta Davis‘ private jet crashed during take-off on Saturday (August 21). The Baltimore native survived with minor injuries and shortly after, went on Instagram Live to give his fans an update on what happened. The professional boxer showed the plane in the middle of the grass as he stood in shock at what transpired.

There’s been no confirmation on who else may have been on board the plane Davis was traveling on but thankfully, he’s OK.

Gervonta Davis’ Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injuries [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com