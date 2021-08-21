Radio One Exclusives
Gervonta Davis’ Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injuries [Video]

Gervonta Davis survives private jet crash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

WBA super lightweight champion Gervonta Davis‘ private jet crashed during take-off on Saturday (August 21). The Baltimore native survived with minor injuries and shortly after, went on Instagram Live to give his fans an update on what happened. The professional boxer showed the plane in the middle of the grass as he stood in shock at what transpired.

There’s been no confirmation on who else may have been on board the plane Davis was traveling on but thankfully, he’s OK.

12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

Gervonta Davis is a super featherweight world champion who held the WBA title in April 2018 and the IBF title in 2017.

Gervonta Davis’ Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injuries [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

