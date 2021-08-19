Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly’s Federal Trial Begins With Disgusting Account of Alleged Abuse

The long-awaited trial began Wednesday morning with opening remarks and truly disturbing witness testimony from one of the six victims at the core of the case.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ABUSE-TRIAL-MUSIC-KELLY

Source: Timothy Savage(C) and Jonjelyn Savage(L), parents of victim Jocelyn Savage, speak to the media as they arrive to attend the trial in the racketeering and sex trafficking case of R. Kelly at Brooklyn Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York on August 18, 2021. – For more than a quarter-century Kelly, now 54, has faced lurid accusations including child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 

The federal trial for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly finally began, with the prosecution making opening statements and witness testimony showing just how heavy the case is against him.

On Wednesday morning (August 18) in a Brooklyn courthouse, the prosecution made their opening remarks that detailed decades of wanton and intricate abuse and control of his victims by the man who once referred to himself as “the Pied Piper of R&B”. Various reports say the singer “used his fame, power, and a network of people” to maintain an “enterprise” of sexually abusing a multitude of victims, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez.

The statements gave way to absolutely horrible and graphic testimony from the first witness for the prosecution, Jerhonda Pace. Pace, who spoke out about her abuse in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, detailed how she first met him as a 14-year old fan after his 2008 child pornography trial in which he was acquitted. She would go on to graphically describe how Kelly abused her over the years. Her testimony is expected to continue on Thursday, as part of the prosecution team’s case centering on six victims named in the indictment with evidence of 22 victims being allegedly abused overall.

R. Kelly’s defense attorneys, at times undergoing turbulent changes, were represented by Nicole Blank Becker in court. Her opening statement aimed to cast doubts on those accusers, claiming that they “have an agenda” and advising the jury to be highly skeptical of their testimony. “Don’t assume that everyone’s telling the truth,” she said. There is no word yet on who else will testify, but it’s believed that others who’ve gone on record about Kelly’s behavior will be involved including someone close to the late singer Aaliyah, who prosecutors claim Kelly met when she was 12, beginning a sexual relationship with her and marrying her at 15.

R. Kelly’s Federal Trial Begins With Disgusting Account of Alleged Abuse  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
6 items

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No.…

 3 hours ago
08.20.21
Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Announces Next Album Is His ‘Final’…

 4 hours ago
08.20.21

Atlanta Rapper Germ Says He Saw Girlfriend Abducted…

 4 hours ago
08.20.21

Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Says “No, No, No”…

 4 hours ago
08.20.21
20 itemsAaliyah One In A Million re-release assets

Baby Girl: Fans Celebrate Arrival Of Aaliyah’s ‘One…

 5 hours ago
08.20.21

JAY-Z To Celebrate 18th Anniversary Of 40/40 Club…

 6 hours ago
08.20.21

Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend A.E. Says Being Faithful Would’ve…

 1 day ago
08.19.21

6 Black Boutique Owners To Support This Black…

 1 day ago
08.19.21

R. Kelly’s Federal Trial Begins With Disgusting Account…

 1 day ago
08.20.21

Diddy Helps Shyne Get U.S. Visa; Returns To…

 1 day ago
08.20.21
Photos
Close