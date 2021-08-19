Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Episode 29 “Mental Health Check”

Eva & Lore’l undress mental health issues that have come into the spotlight recently with Lizzo and Lil Wayne. The duo gets very personal and shared their own mental health journeys in a very candid conversation. Plus, when is it time to delete old memories from a past boo or ex-friend? Get into the conversation and let us know your thoughts.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress! THIS will be a debate.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We just re-upped our Macy’s top picks. Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Episode 29 “Mental Health Check”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 17]
Drake In Atlanta
66 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Soulja Boy Signs Chet Hanks To His Record…

 2 hours ago
08.19.21
15 items

Japanese Martial Arts Film Legend Sonny Chiba Dies…

 4 hours ago
08.19.21

Wale Doubles Down On Claiming To Be ‘One…

 4 hours ago
08.19.21

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Episode 29…

 5 hours ago
08.19.21
Anitta "A Night From Rio" Art Exhibition & Single Release Celebration

Amber Rose Claims Her Partner Cheated On Her…

 7 hours ago
08.19.21
KMEL Summer Jam 1995 - Notorious B.I.G.

Suge Knight’s Ex-Capo Mob James Reveals Who Killed…

 22 hours ago
08.19.21

This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s…

 24 hours ago
08.18.21
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk…

 24 hours ago
08.18.21
7 items

Chloe & Halle Bailey Showcase Their Dynamic, Individual…

 1 day ago
08.19.21

Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her…

 1 day ago
08.18.21
Photos
Close