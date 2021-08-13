Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Freak Accident Leaves Florida Woman Fatally Shot By Her Toddler While On A Zoom Call

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Life will always find a way to remind you to expect the unexpected, and in some sad cases that big surprise can also  include the end of your life.

A Florida woman unfortunately became a prime example of that after she was fatally shot while on a Zoom call for work. What makes her situation even sadder is that the person behind the gun was her own toddler.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to CNN, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn was shot while on a work-related virtual meeting this past Wednesday (Aug 11), with Altamonte Springs Police being called by a person on the call after they saw the woman fall backwards. Other call participants reported seeing a child appear in the background, followed by a hearing a noise.

Details are brief as to where the gun came from or how the child got hands on the weapon, but here’s some more background info that CNN gathered so far:

“Officers and paramedics responded, and the statement said they “did their best in rendering aid,” but Lynn had a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

An adult had left a loaded handgun in the apartment unsecured, and the toddler found it, the statement said.

Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are appropriate for the owner of the gun.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Given the very minor age of the assailant, which even brings up the question as to whether the toddler should even be considered an assailant, all leads to this being one extremely confusing case for all parties involved. We pray for the family and loved on of Shamaya Lynn and hope their healing isn’t filled with too much grief.

Let us know what you think of this by sounding off with your thoughts over on our social channels.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Freak Accident Leaves Florida Woman Fatally Shot By Her Toddler While On A Zoom Call  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 6]
EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
64 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rolling Loud Miami 2021

Prosecutors: Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Protective…

 3 hours ago
08.14.21

Freak Accident Leaves Florida Woman Fatally Shot By…

 18 hours ago
08.14.21

Electronic Arts Collabs With Interscope To Drop First…

 1 day ago
08.13.21
Premiere Of Fox Network's "Lethal Weapon" - Arrivals

Damon Wayans Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Dave…

 1 day ago
08.13.21

Lil Nas X Addresses Concerns For His Safety…

 1 day ago
08.13.21

Lizzo & Cardi B Are ‘The Muses’ In…

 1 day ago
08.13.21
10 items

Big Bank: Twitter Shares Shock At John Wall…

 1 day ago
08.13.21

Erykah Badu Apologizes To The Obamas For Being…

 2 days ago
08.12.21

Ashton Kutcher Posts A Video With Wife Mila…

 2 days ago
08.13.21

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 2 days ago
08.12.21
Photos
Close