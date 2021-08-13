Enter The Lil Nas X Back To School Backpack Connect! [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

97.9 The Box is teaming with Lil Nas X to get your kid fresh with a new backpack for Back to School!

It’s the Back to School Backpack Connect! Every time you hear Lil Nas X ring the school bell, be the 9th caller at 7-1-3 6-2-1-0-9-7-9, to win the official Box Backpack – filled with school supplies!

You’ve got FIVE chances to win every weekday! 5 AM and 7 AM with Good Morning H-Town, 2 PM and 4 PM with A G & A Pimp and 7 PM with Young Jas and the Juice Crew! And all winners of that day qualify to win the daily Grand Prize, your own Google Chromebook! That’s a brand new Chromebook given away every day of the week at 9 PM with Young Jas!

Good luck! The contest begins on Monday, August 16 and wraps up on August 27! See official rules on the next page!

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box: