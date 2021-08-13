Contests
HomeContests

Enter The Lil Nas X Back To School Backpack Connect! [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Nas X Backpack Giveaway

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

97.9 The Box is teaming with Lil Nas X to get your kid fresh with a new backpack for Back to School!

It’s the Back to School Backpack Connect! Every time you hear Lil Nas X ring the school bell, be the 9th caller at 7-1-3 6-2-1-0-9-7-9, to win the official Box Backpack – filled with school supplies!

You’ve got FIVE chances to win every weekday! 5 AM and 7 AM with Good Morning H-Town, 2 PM and 4 PM with A G & A Pimp and 7 PM with Young Jas and the Juice Crew! And all winners of that day qualify to win the daily Grand Prize, your own Google Chromebook! That’s a brand new Chromebook given away every day of the week at 9 PM with Young Jas!

Good luck! The contest begins on Monday, August 16 and wraps up on August 27! See official rules on the next page!

lil nas x

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 6]
EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
64 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Premiere Of Fox Network's "Lethal Weapon" - Arrivals

Damon Wayans Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Dave…

 1 hour ago
08.13.21

Lizzo & Cardi B Are ‘The Muses’ In…

 4 hours ago
08.13.21
10 items

Big Bank: Twitter Shares Shock At John Wall…

 6 hours ago
08.13.21

Erykah Badu Apologizes To The Obamas For Being…

 18 hours ago
08.12.21

Cardi B Claims Dusty Celebs Who Don’t Regularly…

 22 hours ago
08.12.21

‘Jeopardy!’ Found Its Permanent Host And Sadly It’s…

 22 hours ago
08.12.21

Stop Putting Apple Cider Vinegar On Your Pecker!…

 23 hours ago
08.12.21

ODB’s Cousins And Wu-Tang Clan Affiliates 12 O’Clock…

 24 hours ago
08.12.21
10 items

Shaun King Announces New Clothing Line, Twitter Astounded…

 1 day ago
08.12.21
25 items

Twitter Hilariously Shares How The Delta Variant Is…

 1 day ago
08.12.21
Photos
Close