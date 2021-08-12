Entertainment News
Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up In Essence About Protecting Her Personal Space

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Chrisean Rose / Essence

Megan Thee Stallion tapped into her alter ego Tina Snow for Essence Magazine’s Global Black Fashion September/October issue. The H-Town hottie is giving us ice queen in the Zerina Aker’s styled fashion spread. Megan wears a white satin dress with feather details on the sleeves and her signature platinum blonde tresses slayed by longtime hair stylist Kellon Deryck. Inside the issue, she opens up about protecting her personal space, upcoming album, honing her craft and unapologetic about her sexuality.

“There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis,” she told writer Brooklyn White-Grier in the candid cover story. “I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people, because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered.”

If you don’t recall, Megan took some time off from social media following her controversial breakup with Tory Lanez that made headlines after a night gone wrong. She took time out the spotlight to cater to her mental health and new music.

Since then, she released music as the precursor to her upcoming project. “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she said. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Megan also revealed why she decided to make a political statement through her music. “Social media really gave a lot of people a voice that I don’t feel like they needed…When I would see these men and these women talking crazy, I thought, Let me put this in a video, because that is my response…”

Read the full story, here.

