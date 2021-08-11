Entertainment News
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 28 “So Fresh, So Clean?”

We have a lot to undress this week. It seems like it’s celebrity breakup season and the list keeps growing. Plus, when is it okay for a parent to stop taking care of you? The duo will address all of that, including the growing number of celebrities admitting to not showering regularly 😒.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

