Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

Beyonce is tapping into a new market with her upcoming Ivy Park drop. After breaking the Internet with her Harper’s Bazaar covers, Tuesday, and teasing her latest venture with adidas — Ivy Park Kids — the Ivy Park social media page dropped an ad for Ivy Park Kids featuring Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Just take our coin, sis.

Blue gives her best Houston rodeo impression in one scene while relaxing on an antique horse and serves cowgirl chic in another beside her mother — a proud Houston native. “The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids” the caption read on Instagram.

Beyonce touched on the drop, calling it a “natural progression. “I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop,” Beyonce said in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Beyonce recently dropped their Ivy Park Flex collection, which included swimwear just in time to turn up for the end of the summer! Even hubby Jay Z rocked a two-piece Ivy Park set in the Hamptons.

In other Beyonce news, the megastar revealed she is working on new music. “I’ve been in the studio,” she said. Beyhivers, you know what that means – have your Beyonce emergency fund ready!

Ivy Park Kids drops on Aug. 19 and in select stores Aug. 20.

