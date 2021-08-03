Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long Island Memorial Service

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The passing of Biz Markie sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop industry, with many fondly remembering the rapper, beatbox, and DJ for his decades of entertaining the public and his musical contributions. A memorial service was held in honor of The Diabolical on Long Island on Monday (August 1) with his family and Hip-Hop royalty in attendance.

The memorial service for the artist born Marcel Theo Hall was held at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts in Long Island, N.Y. Markie was born April 8, 1964, in Harlem and spent his early years in Long Island. His stage name was inspired by Hip-Hop legend Busy Bee, who was in attendance at the memorial service along with other greats such as Ice-T, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, and more.

Markie passed away in a Baltimore hospital on July 16 while holding the hand of his wife, Tara Hall, who remarked at the service that her husband’s image as a jokester wasn’t just an act but it was truly the root of his spirit.

“The thing I’m going to miss the most about him was every time he would see me, his face would just light up with that Chiclet, toothy smile,” Hall shared in a public event after the private viewing. “Seeing him smile made me smile. He made me laugh every day. That is not hyperbole. That is a fact.”

The late, great entertainer’s children also spoke fondly of their beloved father, adding to the dozens upon dozens of positive stories that has been told about Markie over the years.

Biz Markie was a fixture in the Washington D.C. area both as a resident and popular DJ and his gracious nature to take photos and sign autographs for fans has been well documented in the days since his passing. So beloved was Biz that even former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Barack Obama sent Mrs. Hall a letter of condolences.

BET presented a celebration of life in honor of Biz Markie. The event can be viewed below.

Biz Markie was 57. Rest powerfully in peace. Love to you and your family, friends, fans, and loved ones.

