Frank Ocean To Headline 2023 Coachella

Frank Ocean bout to bless the crowd next year...

Rejoice Frank Ocean fans for the California crooner is set to come out of hiding and return to the stage for the first time in forever at the next Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in 2023.

The Blonde artist is set to headline next year’s Coachella festival IF the new delta variant of the Coronavirus doesn’t cause another shutdown of the world. Originally set to take the stage at the 2020 event, Ocean along with the likes of Travis Scott and many other artists had no choice but to stay home as the pandemic hit and caused the cancelations of just about every single thing we loved from music concerts to sports events.

Now that things are opening back up (for better or much worse), CEO of AEG subsidiary Goldenvoice, Paul Tollet, spilled the beans a year early on who would be leading the 2023 Coachella concert.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett, a co-founder of Coachella, told the Los Angeles Times of his decision to announced a festival headliner so far in advance. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Well, now that we know Frank will be headlining the 2023 event, who will be rounding out the rest of the lineup? No word on who will be joining him but given Coachella’s history it’s going to be some of your favorite artists, guaranteed.

With all that being said, could Frank Ocean headlining be a sign that he’ll be blessing his fans with a new album before the event? Will he have some new material to perform come? We hope so but we’re not gonna be getting our hopes up to be let down.

Will y’all be heading out to Coachella next year in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Frank Ocean To Headline 2023 Coachella  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

