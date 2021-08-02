Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Fire This Time: Celebrating James Baldwin On His 97th Birthday

The acclaimed and powerful writer and critic of racial and social injustice in America is honored on social media on his birthday.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Writer James Baldwin

Source: Sophie Bassouls / Getty

Today (August 2) would’ve been the esteemed author, playwright and activist James Baldwin’s 97th birthday. In honor of the day, many outlets and individuals on social media are celebrating his life and his words, which still have great resonance and a prophetic tone today.

 

Baldwin’s early life was marked with discoveries and moments of disillusion with society due to racism and hypocrisy. This ranged from his experiences in school to what he encountered in the Pentecostal church he once found refuge in after becoming a junior minister. He worked on his writing, being published in The Nation when he was 17 and having his first book, Go Tell It On The Mountain published while he lived in Paris, France where he would spend most of his life.

Baldwin’s groundbreaking first collection of essays, Notes of A Native Son brought these perspectives front and center, and led to him becoming a strong voice on civil rights in America. He would go on to publish The Fire Next Time in 1963, further cementing his position as he detailed the plight of Black Americans fighting for their liberation and the harmful stances of white Americans in response utilizing religious themes and influences from jazz and the blues.

Baldwin’s work on the literary and activist fronts brought him in contact with many notable figures, some of who he’d create lifelong friendships with. These included poet and novelist Maya Angelou, Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King as well as poet Nikki Giovanni. Years after his passing in 1984, Baldwin’s works and words still resonate today with artists and many fighting for social justice. Prominent examples include filmmaker Barry Jenkins adapting his novel If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018 into an Academy Award-winning film and Raoul Peck adapting his unfinished work Remember This House into the acclaimed documentary I Am Not Your Negro in 2016.

The Fire This Time: Celebrating James Baldwin On His 97th Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED JULY 29]
UFC 259: Blachowicz v Adesanya
61 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball & Day N…

 2 hours ago
08.02.21

K. Michelle Moves ‘Sexiness’ Content To OnlyFans Page:…

 7 hours ago
08.02.21

DaBaby No Longer Performing At Lollapalooza, You Know…

 1 day ago
08.01.21

Biz Markie Funeral Announced, Rev. Al Sharpton To…

 1 day ago
08.01.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

 2 days ago
07.31.21

Nicki Minaj Is Set To Host ‘The Real…

 2 days ago
07.31.21
15 items

42 Dugg Posts Clip Of Him Licking On…

 3 days ago
08.02.21

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+

 3 days ago
07.31.21

Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The…

 3 days ago
07.31.21

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not…

 3 days ago
07.30.21
Photos
Close