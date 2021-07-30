News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ashanti Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Teeny Tiny Blue Bikini

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Gorgeous, unproblematic, and toned. These are a few of the descriptors that come to mind when I think of Ashanti. The humble princess of R&B is flaunting her perfectly chiseled 40-year-old body on the gram, and I’m not mad at her!

The singer gave a sassy runway walk towards the camera clad in a bleach blonde bob, white oversized sunglasses, a blueish purple iridescent bikini with a matching printed coverup. Her caption read:

“Energy ✨✨✨💫 When u been in the gym 33 days and you’re eating fries tonight!!! 💃🏾💃🏾🤣

I have no doubt that Ashanti’s curvy shape and toned tummy is the result of an amazing diet and rigorous fitness regimen.  If you watch her stories, you’ll see she’s been dedicating lots of time and effort in the gym. She definitely takes her health and wellness routine seriously. We need details, sis!

Ashanti has lots to celebrate besides her 33-day gym run. The Long Island native, who is responsible for writing some chart-topping hits, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. Ashanti will stand alongside amazing talents like Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, and Michael B. Jordan for the class of 2022 inductions. What an honor!

I personally love to watch Ashanti win. She’s been in the entertainment industry for so long and despite the ups and downs of her career, she remains humble. She deserves it all!

DON’T MISS…

Keyshia Cole And Ashanti Give New Meaning To The Phrase ‘Fashionably Late’

Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions

Ashanti Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Teeny Tiny Blue Bikini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED JULY 29]
UFC 259: Blachowicz v Adesanya
61 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not…

 7 hours ago
07.30.21

Wiz Khalifa Slept In A Bonnet For The…

 11 hours ago
07.30.21

Cash For Shots: President Biden Wants To Give…

 12 hours ago
07.30.21

DaBaby Is Down Bad With Response To Questlove’s…

 13 hours ago
07.30.21

Delta Variant May Spread Easily As Chickenpox According…

 14 hours ago
07.30.21

Ashanti Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A…

 15 hours ago
07.30.21

A ‘House Party’ Reboot Starring ‘The Chi’ Actor…

 1 day ago
07.30.21

Endgame: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow’…

 1 day ago
07.29.21

Charles Barkley Keeps It All The Way Real,…

 1 day ago
07.29.21

Jekalyn Carr Launches Her Beauty Biz With New…

 2 days ago
07.29.21
Photos
Close