Former NFL Defensive Back T.J. Ward Blasted On Social Media After Attacking Ron Rivera For Having Cancer

Another day, another NFL player puts their foot in their mouth about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Like DeAndre Hopkins and Cole Beasley, former NFL defensive back T.J. Ward is getting cooked on social media because of his very distasteful comments he felt the need to share about Washington Football Team’s head coach Ron Rivera.

The former Broncos’ player took a shot at Rivera after the head coach revealed he was “beyond frustrated” because many players refused to get vaccinated. Rivera is a skin cancer survivor and is immunocompromised, and is in the high-risk category, so catching COVID-19 could be devastating for Rivera. NFL players have been loud and wrong since the NFL announced it was taking a hard stance against those unwilling to getting vaccinated, just stopping short of requiring players to get the shot, but instead opting to punish them with a heavy fine if they cause an outbreak on their teams leading to the possible forfeiture of games if the team is unable to compete, rather than rescheduling the game.

Ward wasn’t feeling Rivera’s comments and decided to blame Rivera for catching cancer instead, as if the 59-year-old head coach somehow was out here trying to get skin cancer. In two bizarre now-deleted tweets, he wrote:

“Just park the Riverboat. His health is beyond that of COVID. Maybe it’s time to let go.”

“Don’t blame the players for your life long health decisions.”

Ward wasn’t done. In fact, he double-downed on his stupidity in another grammatical error-filled tweet and had the audacity to write, “At some point you gotta pay for them vices,”Ward said. “Cancer runs in my family like many American families. But also bad diets and cigarettes do as well. Except (he meant accept) responsibility. Don’t blame and be disappointed in your 23 year old cus they have they own bodies and opinions about there health.”

Ward’s comments suggesting that Rivera’s life decisions led to him coming down with cancer earned him a well-deserved good old-fashioned social media dragging.

All of this over getting vaccinated to protect themselves from a highly contagious virus.

