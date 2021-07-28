Sports
HomeSports

Former NFL Defensive Back T.J. Ward Blasted On Social Media After Attacking Ron Rivera For Having Cancer

The former Broncos' player took a shot at Rivera after the head coach revealed he was "beyond frustrated" because many players refused to get vaccinated.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
T.J. Ward Calls Out Ron Rivera For Having Cancer, Twitter Drags Him

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Another day, another NFL player puts their foot in their mouth about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Like DeAndre Hopkins and Cole Beasley, former NFL defensive back T.J. Ward is getting cooked on social media because of his very distasteful comments he felt the need to share about Washington Football Team’s head coach Ron Rivera.

The former Broncos’ player took a shot at Rivera after the head coach revealed he was “beyond frustrated” because many players refused to get vaccinated. Rivera is a skin cancer survivor and is immunocompromised, and is in the high-risk category, so catching COVID-19 could be devastating for Rivera. NFL players have been loud and wrong since the NFL announced it was taking a hard stance against those unwilling to getting vaccinated, just stopping short of requiring players to get the shot, but instead opting to punish them with a heavy fine if they cause an outbreak on their teams leading to the possible forfeiture of games if the team is unable to compete, rather than rescheduling the game.

Ward wasn’t feeling Rivera’s comments and decided to blame Rivera for catching cancer instead, as if the 59-year-old head coach somehow was out here trying to get skin cancer. In two bizarre now-deleted tweets, he wrote:

“Just park the Riverboat. His health is beyond that of COVID. Maybe it’s time to let go.”

“Don’t blame the players for your life long health decisions.”

Ward wasn’t done. In fact, he double-downed on his stupidity in another grammatical error-filled tweet and had the audacity to write, “At some point you gotta pay for them vices,”Ward said. “Cancer runs in my family like many American families. But also bad diets and cigarettes do as well. Except (he meant accept) responsibility. Don’t blame and be disappointed in your 23 year old cus they have they own bodies and opinions about there health.”

Ward’s comments suggesting that Rivera’s life decisions led to him coming down with cancer earned him a well-deserved good old-fashioned social media dragging.

All of this over getting vaccinated to protect themselves from a highly contagious virus.

You can peep more reactions below.

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

Twitter Is Clowning T.J. Ward After He Called Out Ron Rivera For Having Cancer

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Is Clowning T.J. Ward After He Called Out Ron Rivera For Having Cancer

Continue reading Twitter Is Clowning T.J. Ward After He Called Out Ron Rivera For Having Cancer

Twitter Is Clowning T.J. Ward After He Called Out Ron Rivera For Having Cancer

Photo: Diamond Images / Getty

Former NFL Defensive Back T.J. Ward Blasted On Social Media After Attacking Ron Rivera For Having Cancer  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

ron rivera , t.j. ward

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Actor Ashton Kutcher laughs with his wife actress Mila Kunis while posing for pictures on the red carpet for the 6th annual 2018 Breakthrough Prizes at Moffett Federal Airfield, Hangar One in Mountain View, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Nhat V. Meyer/
SitYoAzzDown: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Say They…
 2 hours ago
07.28.21
Barack Obama Joins NBA Africa As Strategic Partner
 3 hours ago
07.28.21
Bobby Shmurda Has “Mixed Emotions” About Being A…
 21 hours ago
07.27.21
Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Listening Breaks Apple Livestream Record
 22 hours ago
07.27.21
10 items
10 Black Women Olympians Dominating The Tokyo Olympics
 22 hours ago
07.28.21
T.I. Defends DaBaby After Homophobic Rant
 1 day ago
07.27.21
15 items
Rolling Loud Miami Performer Dess Dior Tests Positive…
 1 day ago
07.27.21
Adele And Rich Paul Confirm Rumors Of Relationship…
 1 day ago
07.27.21
15 items
Simone Biles Still The GOAT Even After Sitting…
 1 day ago
07.27.21
DaBaby Tries Clarifying His Rolling Loud Remarks About…
 2 days ago
07.27.21
Photos
Close