Behind The Blessing: Robert Jackson

Former NFL player Robert Jackson can firmly attest to one belief: success only comes before work in the dictionary.

Now a motivational speaker and national education consultant, the father of three is utilizing what has been given to him to help young African-American and Hispanic students in the classroom. Jackson’s eighth annual Stand Up Conference (Virtual Experience) features a who’s who of names for its latest installment including actor Derek Luke, Brian Dinkins, Fred Yakey and more. You can attend or learn more by clicking the link here.

In the latest installment of our Behind The Blessing series, Jackson details his upbringing, how getting cut from the NFL help pushed him on a path towards mentorship and helping others and how his mother’s persevence taught him to never quit.

“My mom was a big influence,” Jackson said. “My mom is a trooper, she’s been on dialysis for 30 years and she just celebrated her 70th birthday and 32 years on that machine? That’s crazy! It’s unheard of to be on dialysis that long but my mom is not only the stronger woman I know but the strongest person I know. The mental toughness to be disciplined enough to be on that machine for 32 years, because she said I’ma live to be a mother, to be a grandmother and to be a great grandmother. And she’s grown to be all three at this point.”

He continued, “Just having her guidance and support even though she grew up in Mississippi, never been to anybody’s college, she always pushed me to be great.”

Watch the full interview above and stay tuned for more Behind The Blessing stories on Praise 92.1!

Photos
