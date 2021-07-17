Sports
HomeSports

Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Shooting Erupts Outside Of Ballpark, 3 Injured

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

As gun violence continues to be a huge issue in America, yet another shooting has occurred.

D.C. Police have confirmed that four people have been shot during the Washington Nationals home game against the San Diego Padres, in which the latter led 8-4.

The Nationals said that the shooting was reported outside the Third Base Gate.

Initially, a  message on the scoreboard told fans to remain inside the baseball park until police confirmed that there is no longer an ongoing threat. Then the team eventually canceled the game that was already in progress and told fans to exit the stadium through the centerfield and right field gates.

“Tonight’s game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to an accident surrounding  Nationals Park.  The suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 PM ET and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game,” the Nationals confirmed via Twitter. “Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow’s games.”

Twitter users and game goers have a first-hand look at the chaos that ensued minutes after the news went public:

crime-US-CRIME-SPORTS

Twitter Reacts After Shooting Outside Nationals Ballpark Injures Atleast Four

13 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts After Shooting Outside Nationals Ballpark Injures Atleast Four

Continue reading Twitter Reacts After Shooting Outside Nationals Ballpark Injures Atleast Four

Twitter Reacts After Shooting Outside Nationals Ballpark Injures Atleast Four

This story is still developing.

Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Shooting Erupts Outside Of Ballpark, 3 Injured  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

washington nationals

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mike Jones Meet & Greet
Mike Jones Wants To Find The Guy Who…
 18 hours ago
07.17.21
10 items
‘Beat Box” Rapper SpotEmGottem Arrested On Gun Charges…
 1 day ago
07.18.21
14 items
20 Years Of ‘Aaliyah’: A Look At Baby…
 1 day ago
07.17.21
Rap Icon Biz Markie Dead At 57
 2 days ago
07.16.21
Richard Sherman Released From Jail Without Bail After…
 2 days ago
07.16.21
Detroit Woman Confronts Her Car Thief & Drags…
 2 days ago
07.16.21
17 items
Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW…
 2 days ago
07.16.21
Snoh Aalegra Shuts Down Sade Comparisons: ‘Sade Is…
 2 days ago
07.16.21
LeBron James: ‘I’m Nobody Without The Support Of…
 2 days ago
07.16.21
15 items
Celebrities Attend Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz Original…
 2 days ago
07.17.21
Photos
Close