As gun violence continues to be a huge issue in America, yet another shooting has occurred.

D.C. Police have confirmed that four people have been shot during the Washington Nationals home game against the San Diego Padres, in which the latter led 8-4.

The Nationals said that the shooting was reported outside the Third Base Gate.

Initially, a message on the scoreboard told fans to remain inside the baseball park until police confirmed that there is no longer an ongoing threat. Then the team eventually canceled the game that was already in progress and told fans to exit the stadium through the centerfield and right field gates.

“Tonight’s game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to an accident surrounding Nationals Park. The suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 PM ET and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game,” the Nationals confirmed via Twitter. “Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow’s games.”

Twitter users and game goers have a first-hand look at the chaos that ensued minutes after the news went public:

This story is still developing.

Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Shooting Erupts Outside Of Ballpark, 3 Injured was originally published on cassiuslife.com