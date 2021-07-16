Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Detroit Woman Confronts Her Car Thief & Drags Him By The Dreadlocks Out The Barbershop

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Some people are just not the ones to be F’d with, and Detroit resident Bianca Chambers proved that she’s an honorary member of that group after she confronted her car thief head-on — well, more like “hair-on” — by dragging him by the dreadlocks as his hair was getting twisted at the barbershop.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chambers went viral for her bravery earlier this week in handling the situation herself, which spanned over a total of three days as she tracked her stolen Mercedes Benz. As FOX 2 Detroit reports, Chambers spent the first two days of her search keeping tabs on her car’s location via social media tipsters but couldn’t get a concrete pin on the perp who was having a joyride in her whip. That was until this past Wednesday (July 14), when she spotted her car in a parking lot while the teen thief got his “hair did” in a barbershop nearby.

Read up more on what happened next, via FOX 2 Detroit:

“At that point, I was like…I’m not letting this man walk again,” she said.

She walked into a barbershop at Greenfield and Grand River and was face-to-face with the guy she says stole her new Benz and asked him point-blank – is that his Benz? When he denied it, she took him down.

“He’s at 7 Days West, getting his dreds twisted,” she said in a Facebook live while watching her car.

Customers then stepped in to make a citizen’s arrest while Bianca, sick of seeing him drive off in her car, slashed her own tires! Then she called the police.

“I slashed all the tires and I thought that he was gonna take off and I didn’t know how long it was going to take for the police to pull up. And I refused to let him pull off again,” she said.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While Bianca does confirm that her car thief and his friends were “having a good time” and “smoking,” they ultimately kept the car clean and even got the vehicle detailed. We hope it’s very obvious that you should not try this on your own if put in the same predicament, but we can also acknowledge that some people are just built different. Bianca Chambers is 100% one of them.

Watch the full report below, and don’t go stealing cars and having joyrides out here unless you’re ready to get dragged by the dome for being so bold:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Detroit Woman Confronts Her Car Thief & Drags Him By The Dreadlocks Out The Barbershop  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Richard Sherman Released From Jail Without Bail After…
 1 hour ago
07.16.21
Detroit Woman Confronts Her Car Thief & Drags…
 2 hours ago
07.16.21
17 items
Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW…
 5 hours ago
07.16.21
Snoh Aalegra Shuts Down Sade Comparisons: ‘Sade Is…
 6 hours ago
07.16.21
LeBron James: ‘I’m Nobody Without The Support Of…
 6 hours ago
07.16.21
City Of Winston-Salem Sued For Cancelling Hip-Hop Festival…
 7 hours ago
07.16.21
Would You Try This Mac & Cheese-Flavored Ice…
 8 hours ago
07.16.21
Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”
 10 hours ago
07.16.21
LeBron James’ SpringHill Co. Reportedly Valued At $750…
 1 day ago
07.15.21
Child Tax Credit Payments Begin Hitting Accounts Thanks…
 1 day ago
07.15.21
Photos
Close