Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Clubhouse Holding On To Dear Life, Introduces New DM Feature Called Backchannel

Users can engage in one-on-one conversations, group chats, and send links.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Clubhouse's DM Feature Called Backchannel Is Now Live

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Drop-in audio app Clubhouse is still alive and kicking, and it hopes this new feature will help take it off life support.

Clubhouse has announced that its already leaked feature called Backchannel allows users to slide in each other’s DMs is now live for both Android and iOS users of the once super popular voice-only app. As of right now, users can engage in one-on-one conversations, group chats, and send links. Unfortunately, you cannot send images or videos, but a spokesperson for Clubhouse points out that those improvements, including a “few other features,” are on the way.

Clubhouse decided to introduce the feature stating it will help moderators engage in conversations among themselves while operating an active room. Clubhouse also hopes Backchannel will keep users on the app by engaging in conversations they normally would take to another app and let more people connect after events.

Clubhouse which has seen its popularity drop thanks significantly to Twitter Spaces, Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms, and Spotify’s recently announced Greenroom, hopes Backchannel will put the app on par with its rivals who already allow users to text and chat with others while participating in conversations in rooms. Since it finally launched on Android devices, Clubhouse has been downloaded over 8 million times on Android phones and boasts 500,000 rooms are being created daily.

We shall see if Backchannel helps Clubhouse out and bring it back to its peak popularity.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Clubhouse Holding On To Dear Life, Introduces New DM Feature Called Backchannel  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
LeBron James’ SpringHill Co. Reportedly Valued At $750…
 5 hours ago
07.15.21
Child Tax Credit Payments Begin Hitting Accounts Thanks…
 6 hours ago
07.15.21
Clubhouse Holding On To Dear Life, Introduces New…
 6 hours ago
07.15.21
Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole…
 8 hours ago
07.15.21
In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With…
 8 hours ago
07.15.21
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex…
 11 hours ago
07.15.21
Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Coach x BAPE…
 13 hours ago
07.15.21
10 items
Happy Birthday: 10 Photos Of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II…
 15 hours ago
07.15.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Ep. 24…
 22 hours ago
07.15.21
15 items
VERZUZ Announces The LOX Vs. Dipset, Live From…
 1 day ago
07.15.21
Photos
Close