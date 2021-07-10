Entertainment News
Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries

Dash will air the docuseries on his Damon Dash Studios streaming service.

Damon Dash has continued to find new ways to bring his well-heeled business savvy from his days as a Roc-A-Fella executive to helming various brands of his own. In a new report, the Harlem, N.Y. native has shared details of a new docuseries and struck down his past depictions in reality television.

In an exclusive report from Deadline, Dash will be making a re-entry in the television space by way of a new docuseries titled In Love For A Living.

Deadline has more:

Dash told Deadline, “I’ve been on a couple of shows. I was on Growing Up Hip Hop and a couple of other ones with BET and VH1, and I never really liked the way the narrator portrayed me or the way we were projected and I wanted to just showcase the reality of what it just looks like to be in a great relationship, as opposed to just showcasing the trauma and the dysfunction of our culture. I wanted to showcase what it looks like to have a healthy, normal, loving relationship and come from this world.”

“In Love for a Living is really celebrating our love, Raquel, and I, and all the things that come with it, the trials, the tribulations. But also, it’s sort of educational. So, a lot of it is about parenting and getting pregnant, IVF and then after you have a baby, how to raise a baby or at least doing what we’re doing, because we’ve been curating a very particular curriculum for him with these principles, OSG, which is 90 principles,” he said.

An official launch date for In Love For A Living has not been revealed.

Photo: Getty

Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

