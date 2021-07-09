Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Lil Baby Released From Jail In Paris With A Fine For Having 32 Grams of Cannabis

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Lil Baby Performs LIVE in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Source: Justin Carter / Hot 104.1

Lil Baby has been released from police custody in Paris. The Atlanta Rapper has been ordered to pay a fine upon his real due to carrying 32 grams of Cannabis. Lil Baby & NBA All-Star James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week. According to the French newspaper Le Parisen, both Baby & Harden were a part of the group that was stopped by police after three people exited the car smelling like weed.

Brooklyn Nets Star Harden was reportedly not arrested. Video shortly surfaced James Harden & Lil Baby being questioned by French police.

Less than 24 hours later, Lil Baby has posted a tweet & on his IG story to confirm that he is free.

RELATED: Lil Baby Allegedly Arrested in Paris For Transporting Drugs

RELATED: James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga Couture Show, Twitter Has Questions

HOMEPAGE

Lil Baby Released From Jail In Paris With A Fine For Having 32 Grams of Cannabis  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Drake Rents Out Dodgers Stadium For Date With…
 6 hours ago
07.09.21
DMX’s Death Confirmed To Be Caused By Cocaine-Induced…
 7 hours ago
07.09.21
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed,…
 8 hours ago
07.09.21
The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A…
 22 hours ago
07.09.21
Prayers Up: Wale Shares He’s “Extremely Sick” &…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
Jalen Rose Talks VERZUZ, Wines & More With…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
R. Kelly’s New Defense Attorney Requests To Delay…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
Prolific Pops Nick Cannon Says He’s Having All…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
9 items
James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23:…
 2 days ago
07.08.21
Photos
Close