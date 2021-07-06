Entertainment News
Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For Sixteenth Season This August

The entertainer and host brings the popular franchise to VH1 with a couple of new features in the mix.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild &apos;N Out Live

Nick Cannon’s iconic franchise Wild ‘N Out is finally returning to television, and doing so in a major way with a brand new special.

Wild ‘N Out will be making its return on VH1 on Tuesday, August 10th, at 8 PM ET/PT. The premiere of the show’s sixteenth season will air entirely commercial free. Wild ‘N Out will then air every Tuesday and Wednesday night from that point on. Cannon and ViacomCBS reunited after the host’s previous anti-Semitic comments on his podcast last June, lead the company to cut ties. Cannon has since apologized.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show will feature ten new games and exclusive performances to go with a striking post-apocalyptic stage design. In addition, Wild ‘N Out is going to debut an interactive digital special in partnership with a technology platform, Stage TEN. The special will be an hour long and will allow fans to connect with the cast through posting real-time comments during the show. They’ll also get involved by casting votes live during gameplay at playwildnoutlive.com, which will help to crown the winning team.

Each episode of the show will see Team Evolution and Team Revolution go head-to-head for hilarious battles, with Cannon leading Team Revolution and a special guest who’ll appear in virtual fashion via hologram leading Team Evolution. Each of the battles lead up to the intense “Wildstyle battle” that will determine who wins and gets to claim the WnO Chain aka the Million Dollar Comedy Chain. The episodes will conclude with an exclusive Wild ‘N Out: In The Dark performance.

Guest stars on the new season include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), Kirk & Rashida (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), and many more.

Close