Bill Cosby Accuses Howard University Of Censuring Phylicia Rashad’s ‘Freedom Of Speech’

The Box Houston Featured Video
Howard University announced on Friday that the Fall 2020 semester will be fully online, and non-residential. The residence halls will be closed,

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Over the holiday Bill Cosby released an incoherent message regarding the backlash against Phylicia Rashad, his former TV wife, received after she voiced her support once the court vacated Cosby’s sexual assault charge last week.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad tweeted last Wednesday, accompanying a photo of Cosby holding up his fist. On Instagram, Rashad turned off her comments but it did not shield the fire, especially within the Black community where sexual assault survivors are rarely believed or heard.

Rashad, an incoming dean at Howard’s College of Fine Arts, has issued two apologies to survivors and Howard University community members, but Cosby decided to jump into the fray to condemn the media over the usage of free speech as well as placing blame on the media for the insurrectionists who illegally stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” he said in a statement sent by his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, obtained by Deadline.

“This (sic) mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day.”

“No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

It’s no surprise that Cosby spoke out on Rashad’s behalf, as his support in Hollywood wanes over dozens of sexual assault and harassment claims. On July 3, singer Stephanie Mills showed her support for Rashad in an Instagram post.

“I love you @phyliciarashad. If it’s true that Howard University wants to terminate her position because they feel her comments about Mr. Cosby were insensitive, then they should give back the millions of dollars that he donated to the university,” Mills wrote.

However, the second portion of his statement is also significantly striking as Cosby lays blame on media establishments instead of political figureheads like Trump who fanned the flames.

Howard University home to a bevy of talented Black entertainers, politicians, athletes, and entrepreneurs including Rashad, released a statement directly after Rashad’s tweet, distancing themselves from her public support.

“Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority. While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault. Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University‘s policies. We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment.”

The arguments that Rashad should step down over her initial comments still wages on, on social media.

Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University Community Over Cosby Tweet

Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To Step Down As Dean After Supporting Bill Cosby

[caption id="attachment_4169427" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Splash News / Splash News[/caption] Bill Cosby's triumphant release from prison on Wednesday stood in stark contrast to his physical appearance as the first photos following his overturned conviction for sexual assault showed the disgraced comedian looking frail and not saying a word. READ MORE: Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release He officially broke his silence in the form of a tweet that doubled down on his repeated insistence that he is innocent. "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence," Cosby tweeted Wednesday evening. "Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law." https://twitter.com/BillCosby/status/1410359498162769926?s=20 Cosby served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence. Images and video of Cosby arriving at his palatial estate in suburban Philadelphia showed the 83-year-old appearing to be subdued, or at least less animated than he previously was during court dates and other public appearances leading up to his conviction in 2018. Cosby had to be helped walking with a person holding each of his arms as he and his representatives and legal team held a brief press conference outside of his home in the town of Cheltenham. While members of the media repeatedly asked Cosby questions, they were all answered by his representatives who said he was exhausted and looking forward to being reunited with his wife and the rest of his family. MORE: ‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby Accusers Express Shock, Anger At Abrupt Release From Prison Aside from waving from his car and holding up a peace sign following the press conference, Cosby remained quiet. Still, the ambiance was one of joy and elation, as evidenced by Cosby and his reps and lawyers exchanging high fives and other forms of congratulations -- a stark contrast from the reaction by his accusers, who described his release and overturned conviction as a miscarriage of justice. Cosby has always maintained his innocence despite admitting under oath during a deposition that he would occasionally use quaaludes to drug women and render them nearly or completely unconscious before he would grope and sexually assault them. A district attorney in Pennsylvania promised Cosby immunity from any criminal prosecution if he was voluntarily deposed. But that district attorney's successor did not honor the agreement and charged Cosby with aggravated sexual assault just days before the 10-year statute of limitations was set to expire. After Cosby's first trial ended with a hung jury, he was retried in a case that included the previously excluded contents from the deposition -- evidence that ultimately helped convict him in 2018. However, after reviewing the case since last December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the deposition -- which allowed multiple accusers to testify against Cosby in court -- should have never been admitted in court, a decision that immediately overturned the conviction. The ruling ensures that Cosby will not have anymore retrials in the case. The full court document can be read here. In the meantime, keep reading to find the first photos of Cosby since he was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction for aggravated sexual assault.

Bill Cosby Accuses Howard University Of Censuring Phylicia Rashad’s ‘Freedom Of Speech’  was originally published on newsone.com

