Issa Rae Teams With Converse For New Converse By You Collection

Issa Rae is the latest celebrity to partner with a sneaker brand to drop some new kicks...

Issa Rae by You Chuck

Source: Converse / Converse

As Issa Rae prepares for the final season of Insecure to get underway, the talented actress is already working on side projects and one of them happens to be some new attire courtesy of Converse.

HypeBeast is reporting that Issa will be working with Converse to drop a Customize By You collection and will be collaborating with designer, Nicky Fulcher to make her vision come to life. The kicks are said to be centered around the classic Chuck 70 silhouette that were all the rage back in the day.

“Launching the Converse By You collection, Issa Rae said, “it was all about empowering the next generation to get up and DO what it is they aspire to do. So the team took some of my personal affirmations and approaches to life, and put them into the design of the shoe.” Fulcher also discussed the project, adding that, “collaborating with Issa felt natural. To have the opportunity to collaborate with Issa is a dream come true, not because of who she is, but what she stands for.”

We lowkey expect to see a lot of Converse attire in that last season of Insecure. We not mad at that though.

The new Rae By You collection is available on the Converse website right now. Take a look and let us know if you’ll be customizing a pair for yourself in the comments section below.

