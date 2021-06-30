Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

JT isn’t here for people editing her pictures, PERIOD!

The Twerkulator rapper looked radiant in a silver beaded Valdrin Sahiti gown during Sunday night’s BET Awards show. When a fan got hold of JT’s photo from the red carpet, she took it upon herself to add a few edits. While the fan thought she did a good job at perfecting the award-winning musician’s look, JT thought otherwise.

User @Iam_azrya proudly tweeted, “I just did what had to be done #editedbyme”

JT replied, “You actually made me look a mess I’m beautiful I don’t need to edit myself. Edit them rolls out your neck.”

Twitter thought JT was being harsh with her comment, but it was also insensitive to insinuate she needed editing in the first place. In a world obsessed with filters and editing, it’s refreshing to hear someone say, “I’m beautiful, I don’t need to edit myself.”

Hopefully this Twitter user has thick skin and took JT’s comments in stride. Judging from the tweet that followed, she was just having a little fun. Everyone knows the City Girls are straight shooters and always down for a good joke. In any case, both JT and Yung Miami looked beautiful at Sunday night’s awards show. We can all agree on that!

DON’T MISS…

The City Girls Debut Sexy Capsule Collection With Icon Swimwear To Kick Off Hot Girl Summer

Hot Girl Summer Loading…The City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo

JT’s Leopard Print Catsuit Won The BET Hip Hop Awards

JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child…
 5 hours ago
06.30.21
N.O.R.E. And Beanie Sigel Want All The Verzuz…
 5 hours ago
06.30.21
Wimbledon Under Fire After Serena Williams Injury Forces…
 7 hours ago
06.30.21
Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic Slander After BET…
 8 hours ago
06.30.21
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App…
 10 hours ago
06.30.21
15 items
Pooh Shiesty Indicted After Feds Match Serial Number…
 12 hours ago
06.30.21
Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
ONE Musicfest Announces All-Star Lineup Featuring H.E.R., Lil…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Clarence Thomas Says Federal Laws Against Marijuana May…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Safaree Announces Birth of Son With Erica Mena…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Photos
Close