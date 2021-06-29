Entertainment News
Safaree Announces Birth of Son With Erica Mena on IG

Erica Mena has yet to post anything on he social media pages...

Safaree and Erica Mena may not be living happily ever after anymore, but the soon-to-be divorced couple are now proud parents to a healthy baby boy.

Last night the “Hunnid” rapper took to instagram to announce the birth of his first son, “MR Straittt jr” and seems like he couldn’t be anymore prouder of himself. Recently Safaree and Erica Mena have been caught up in a nasty divorce proceeding that’s seen he and Erica take numerous shots at each other via social media.

But at least for this moment it seems like Safaree has found some happiness with the birth of his seed, so maybe going forward the two can co-parent amicably and peacefully for the sake of the kid. But if their roles on Love & Hip-Hop is any indication, that’s easier said than done. Just sayin.’

Check out Safaree getting his daddy on below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

