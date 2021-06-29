The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

ONE Musicfest announced its lineup today with H.E.R, Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers and more to headline. The annual outdoor festival will return in person October 9-10 in Atlanta, Georgia this year following proper COVID-19 safety regulations.

There are a number of artists on the bill like international sensation Burna Boy, R&B songstress Ari Lennox and artist and producer Ty Dolla $ign. There is also a special DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz set featuring Fabolous and special guests that have yet to be announced. Two of the performers names are blurred on the flyer that was released this morning (June 29).

The list features rapper Young Dolph alongside gospel legend Kirk Franklin, showing the duality ONE Musicfest always brings to the music festival scene.

ONE Musicfest is taking us back with special performances by SWV and Amerie. The music festival is notorious for offering a variety of sounds and bridging the gap between generations of music. There will also be a nostalgic HBCU Homecoming themed set by DJ Holiday featuring Atlanta all-stars Youngbloodz, Young Dro, Fabo, Crime Mob and Travis Porter.

The festival will offer diverse talent throughout the weekend from R&B superstars to Hip Hop classics. This is only the first announcement ahead of the festival in October. In case this list of stellar talent wasn’t enough, fans can anticipate even more surprises from ONE Musicfest as it has been notorious in past years for adding guests performances, DJ sets and celebrity appearances.

ONE Musicfest has provided a space for people to experience music, the city of Atlanta and people from all walks of life since 2009. It is a blessing to see its safe return in 2021 for a music festival like none other. Be sure to grab your tickets and find additional information on ONE Musicfest’s website today.

See the full lineup below:

ONE Musicfest Announces All-Star Lineup Featuring H.E.R., Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers and More was originally published on globalgrind.com

