News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Zendaya Coleman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé In Her BET Awards Look

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Show

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Zendaya Coleman is no stranger to shutting down a red carpet. The style guru often uses fashion as a way to pay homage to the women who inspire her. During tonight’s BET Awards red carpet, the Malcom & Marie actress wore a Versace gown, similar to the one Beyonce wore during the 2003 BET Awards.

Zendaya’s long time friend and stylist posted a reel of the actress sashaying in the gorgeous purple, neon and fuchsia vintage dress. He caption it, “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!”

Zendaya is big on giving flowers to her inspirations in both fashion, music, and entertainment. After the passing of Cicely Tyson, the 24-year-old star wore Fulani braids inspired by the actress to the Critics Choice Awards. On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue, she paid homage to the late Donyale Luna, the first Black supermodel. I’m a huge fan of these tributes because they help keep the style, legacies, and stories of Black pioneers alive.

The BET Awards featured tons of great fashion from all of our favorites. Be sure to check out our Red Carpet Rundown of all the bangin’ looks from the eventful night. In the meantime, what do you think? Did Zendaya kill this 2003 Versace dress?

 

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya Coleman Channels Model Donyale Luna On Essence Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Cover Issue

Zendaya’s Critics Choice Awards Hairstyle Was Inspired By The Late Cicely Tyson

Zendaya Coleman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé In Her BET Awards Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Zendaya Coleman Pays Tribute To Beyoncé In Her…
 6 hours ago
06.28.21
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No.…
 9 hours ago
06.27.21
Young M.A. Checks Herself Into Rehab
 18 hours ago
06.27.21
T.I. Asks Judge To Toss Sabrina Peterson Defamation…
 19 hours ago
06.27.21
Cardi B Sounds Off On Twitter, Feels Female…
 2 days ago
06.26.21
12 items
We Outside: 12 Hip Hop Tours & Festivals…
 2 days ago
06.27.21
Moses Barrow AKA Shyne Named Leader Of Political…
 2 days ago
06.26.21
5 items
The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best…
 2 days ago
06.25.21
Definite Drama: Controversies Surrounding JAY-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’
 3 days ago
06.25.21
DJ Clark Kent Speaks On The Song That…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
VH1 ‘Infamy’ True Crime Series Features Case of…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Bandooloo Foam…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
The New Trailer For Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
10 items
La La Anthony’s Fashion Evolution Over The Years
 3 days ago
06.25.21
Tory Lanez Believes He Was A Target In…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
Photos
Close