Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Bandooloo Foam Runners, Allegedly

They tried to hit 'Ye with the ol-wu-wopte.

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC

Source: Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production / Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

Walmart is getting sued regarding one of its choices in footwear. Kanye West has served the company with a lawsuit for selling imitation Foam Runners.

As spotted on Sneaker News the big box retailer had been allegedly hawking a Foam Runner replica on their website. Billed as the “Daeful Foam Runner” the shoes look identical to the YEEZY version, so much so it resembles a knock-off you would find at a bootleg store. Priced at $25 the Walmart version was available in multiple colorways up until recently. Additionally, it was also offered in children’s sizing as well.

According to TMZ West and company filed a legal injunction asking the corporate office to cease selling the goods. The complaint claims that Walmart made an “unauthorized exact copy” and is costing YEEZY to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in possible sales by selling the replica in question. While Walmart continues to list their version on the website they eventually took it down on Thursday, June 24.

A representative has confirmed that they have indeed been served and gave the celebrity gossip website a statement regarding the matter. “The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third-party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”

Kanye or YEEZY have yet to comment on the legal dispute.

 

