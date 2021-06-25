Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

VH1 ‘Infamy’ True Crime Series Features Case of NOLA Rapper Young Greatness

The new true crime documentary series on VH1 sheds a light on what led to the murder of the Cash Money rapper.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
VH1 Infamy

Source: VH1 / VH1

One unfortunate constant in the celebrity world has been the shocking deaths of its up and coming stars, and a new celebrity true-crime series on VH1 seeks to find out the truth behind these tragedies.

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly is a series that explores the stories of how some young stars and established celebrities encounter fame and in turn, find a wave of jealousy that can be deadly. The show made its debut on VH1 earlier this month after the season premiere of the reality series Cartel Crew, and features Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Monica as the host and narrator. Each episode of the series turns a spotlight on the death of someone who was an established celebrity or on the rise, and takes viewers through the mystery and the motive behind their deaths.

The latest episode in the series takes viewers into the tragic murder of Young Greatness, a New Orleans rapper who was making a sharp rise to glory, signing to Cash Money Records and teaming up with D.C. rap star Wale. Boasting a couple of hits to his name including “Moolah” in 2015, Young Greatness was shot and killed in a Waffle House parking lot in October 2018. Two individuals were indicted for the crime a year later.

The other cases in the eight-episode season feature a runway model found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool, the murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright and the investigation into his death revealing a shocking suspect; and a popular Chicago radio personality targeted by someone nobody could expect.

Check out the trailer below for the episode featuring the story behind the murder of Young Greatness. Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly airs Monday nights on VH1 at 10 P.M. ET/PT.

VH1 ‘Infamy’ True Crime Series Features Case of NOLA Rapper Young Greatness  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Definite Drama: Controversies Surrounding JAY-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’
 3 hours ago
06.25.21
DJ Clark Kent Speaks On The Song That…
 5 hours ago
06.25.21
VH1 ‘Infamy’ True Crime Series Features Case of…
 5 hours ago
06.25.21
Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Bandooloo Foam…
 6 hours ago
06.25.21
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear…
 7 hours ago
06.25.21
The New Trailer For Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot…
 8 hours ago
06.25.21
Tory Lanez Believes He Was A Target In…
 11 hours ago
06.25.21
Tristan Thompson Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander
 1 day ago
06.24.21
The Cast From ‘A Different World’ Reunite On…
 1 day ago
06.25.21
Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix;…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele &…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Quavo Selling Bentley He Took Back From Saweetie…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close