Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele & Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’

The new origins will probably rub them Blue Lives Matter folk the wrong way...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Candyman poster

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Last year’s unforeseen pandemic didn’t just shut down businesses across the globe, but also pushed back many highly-anticipated films including Marvel’s Black Widow, A Quiet Place 2, and Jordan Peele’s Candyman.

Now that A Quiet Place 2 has been released and Black Widow is set to drop next month, Candyman has finally gotten a new release date and a trailer to get the buzz going once again (as if it needed it). The latest trailer to Jordan Peele’s reboot of the classic franchise puts a new spin on the origins of the dreaded hooked spirit of vengeance as it paints the picture of an innocent Black man killed by overzealous police with itchy trigger fingers (sound familiar?).

After Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) begins to investigate the legend of the Candyman in his old Chicago neighborhood, McCoy soon realizes that the myth is all too real and might’ve just cursed his old hood and the people around him to the wrath of the vengeful spirit. Before he knows it not only are people around him dying, but he’s becoming something (or someone) that he never intended to be.

This. Looks. So. Good!

Check out the trailer to the Nia DaCosta directed film below and let us know if you’ll be running to the theater come August 27 and once again be terrified of looking in the mirror.

Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele & Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tristan Thompson Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander
 5 hours ago
06.24.21
Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear…
 6 hours ago
06.24.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…
 7 hours ago
06.24.21
‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix;…
 8 hours ago
06.24.21
Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele &…
 8 hours ago
06.24.21
Quavo Selling Bentley He Took Back From Saweetie…
 10 hours ago
06.24.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain…
 11 hours ago
06.24.21
Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May…
 14 hours ago
06.24.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s – Episode…
 23 hours ago
06.24.21
Trick Daddy Doubles Down & Says Beyoncé Is…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Former Nickelodeon Star Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Wale Declares Himself One Of The Greatest Rappers…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just…
 1 day ago
06.23.21
Mac
Former No Limit Rapper Mac Paroled After 20…
 2 days ago
06.23.21
Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration
Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Photos
Close