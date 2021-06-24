Jonathan Majors & Idris Elba Are Set To Face Off In First Trailer For Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Revenge is on Jonathan Majors’ mind in the first trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming western, The Harder They Fall.

Thursday (Jun.24), the movie streaming giant dropped the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film directed by Jeymes Samuel (a.k.a. The Bullitts) and produced by JAY-Z. The Harder They Fall boasts a stellar cast of Black actors portraying historical and, in some cases, notorious Black figures who made their mark on the Wild West. In the film, joining Major is Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Zazie Beatz as Stagecoach Mary Fields, Regina King as Trudy Smith, Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Delroy Lindo as U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, RJ Cyler as Jim Beckwourth, and more.

As far as the plot goes, it’s a tale of revenge that will see Major’s Nat Love on a quest to avenge his parents and will have him faceoff against Idris Elba’s Black and his ruthless gang.

Synopsis per Netflix:

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

No word on a release date, but make sure you head to The Harder They Fall’s page and turn on the reminder notification. This movie definitely looks like it’s going to be good.

Photo: Netflix/ The Harder They Fall

