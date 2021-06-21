GGC Group Presents: Be Woke About Affordable Health Care

H-Town
Join Kandi Eastman along with Deborah and Jonathan Crumbley of the GGC Group for a conversation about finding affordable health care, choosing the right partner and why GGC feels they’re the right group for you. You can also have a chance to win a $200 gift card courtesy of GGC!

ABOUT GGC GROUP:

We are a family-owned company that is compassionate about helping others. We tailor our services to the needs of our clients. Insurance Division specializes in Medicare, Health Insurance for families, Health Insurance for businesses and retirement planning. Our agents and Health Care Administrators are there to assist you through every step of the decision-making process.

HOW TO FIND US:

Across from the Food Town next to Dental Office

Open 9-5 M-F Saturday by appointment only

6601 S. Braeswood Blvd. Houston Tx 77096

EMAIL: office@ggcgroupcorp.com

