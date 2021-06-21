Entertainment News
Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25K In Days

Source: Courtesy of Instagram and Forever Hair’s website / Instagram, Forever Hair’s website

Tessica Brown is cashing in on her “Gorilla Glue Girl” fame and helping other women in the process. Brown announced her Forever Hair haircare line and has already generated $25,000 worth of product, TMZ reports.

“Since I launched the hair care, we’ve sold over a thousand bottles,” Tessica told TMZ in a virtual interview before dropping her profits. “At this point I want to be the Kylie Jenner of hair products,” she confidently added.

The collection, which includes growth stimulator oil and hair spritz. According to Brown, who says the all-natural products helped get her hair to a healthy place, she created the line to help women suffering hair damage like she did after the Gorilla Glue fiasco.

“I launched these products to help not only myself but other people like me that need help growing their hair,” Brown told CNN in a separate interview. “I am so excited about this launch because these products were doing so well for me, I couldn’t wait for them to help other people.”

Brown says she’s going to invest her $25k into a new home for her large and growing family. The social media famous personality is pregnant. “Y’all know I have a lot of kids,” she joked.

She’s also going to pay her church tithes and plans on buying her mother and sister homes in the long run.

As for the collection, Brown said fans can expect new products to be added to the line, including: shampoo, conditioner, edge control, and mousse.

We ain’t mad at cha’, get your coin, sis. Buy Forever Hair products, here.

Tessica Brown Gives Us A Hair Update: ‘It’s The Hair For Me’

Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25K In Days  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

