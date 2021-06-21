Contests
HomeContests

Enter The Davis vs. Barrios Showtime PPV Sweepstakes!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Davis vs. Barrios Feature Image

Source: Showtime / Showtime

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Mario Barrios are set to collide on June 26 for the WBA Super Lightweight Championship and it’s only on PPV! 97.9 The Box is hooking you up with a chance to receive a FREE fight code to check it out! Simply register to win below and you’re entered! OR you can text FIGHT to 2-4-0-4-2 to receive a direct link!

Hurry, you have until 11:59 PM on June 24 to enter so don’t miss out for your chance to catch one of the must-see fights of the summer!

See official rules on the next page.

gervonta davis , mario barrios , Showtime

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Will Smith Gives Fans The First Look At…
 3 hours ago
06.21.21
Lil Baby Bought Out An Atlanta Foot Locker…
 3 hours ago
06.21.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 3 hours ago
06.21.21
Bobby Shmurda Gave Out Free Meals & Toys…
 5 hours ago
06.21.21
Def Jam Covered Over $35K Of DMX’s Funeral…
 8 hours ago
06.21.21
Dallas’ Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 1 day ago
06.20.21
For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their…
 2 days ago
06.20.21
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These…
 2 days ago
06.19.21
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Fathered Premature Newborn Twins &…
 2 days ago
06.19.21
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on…
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 3 days ago
06.18.21
4 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Warner Bros Acquires Long-Awaited Marvin Gaye Biopic ‘What’s…
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Celebrate Juneteenth With Joy and Safety At These…
 3 days ago
06.18.21
Diddy Launching Entertainment Development Program For Underrepresented Communities
 3 days ago
06.18.21
14 items
Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]
 3 days ago
06.18.21
Photos
Close