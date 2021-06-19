News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Tracee, Nipsey, regina

Source: Getty / Getty

Ever come across a celebrity that is deserving of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? When I think of people like Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michael B Jordan, I wondered when their work would be recognized and honored. It looks like The Hollywood Walk of Fame heard the thoughts of myself and others because the upcoming Walk of Fame Class of 2022 will include some of Hollywood’s biggest names in motion pictures, television, recording, live theatre, live performance, radio, and sports entertainment.

Among the 39 celebrities being honored are Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson Peele, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hustle, Michael Strahan, Martha Reeves, Marylin McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Bryon Allen and George Clinton Jr.

This honor is long overdue and very deserving for amazing talents. Most of them have already shared the news via their social media platforms.

Tracee Ellis Ross commemorated the moment by sharing a video of her mother Diana Ross receiving her star 40 years ago.

Ashanti, one of the most underrated singer/songwriters of our time, took to Instagram to share her excitement.

Holly Robinson Peete shared some joy with her followers as well.

The most refreshing honoree is the late Nipsey Hustle. The rapper, who was heavily invested in building community, will receive a deserving star for the mark he left on the world.

It is so rewarding to watch elite Black stars finally receive their flowers after years of dedicating their talents to the entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2022! In the words of Issa Rae, “I’m rooting for everyone Black!”

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross And Diddy Shamelessly Promoted Her Pattern Haircare Line At His Epic Memorial Day Weekend Party

Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of The Strongest Women I know’

Regina King Is Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s “People of the Year”

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on…
 20 hours ago
06.19.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 22 hours ago
06.18.21
4 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth
 22 hours ago
06.19.21
Warner Bros Acquires Long-Awaited Marvin Gaye Biopic ‘What’s…
 24 hours ago
06.19.21
Celebrate Juneteenth With Joy and Safety At These…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Diddy Launching Entertainment Development Program For Underrepresented Communities
 1 day ago
06.18.21
14 items
Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Nipsey Hussle To Get A Star On The…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Big Boi Lists The Famed “Dungeon” Recording Studio…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration
La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
16 items28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: The Category Is… ‘Pose’ Costume Designer Analucia…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: Behind The Fabulous Fashion In ‘Genius: Aretha’…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: A Family That Slays Together, Stays Together:…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Photos
Close